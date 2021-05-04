Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 20,599 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $21,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $183.07 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $102.80 and a 12-month high of $185.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.79.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

