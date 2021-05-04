Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $135.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.10 and a fifty-two week high of $136.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

