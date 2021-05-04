Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $23.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,056 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $23,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $1,158,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.