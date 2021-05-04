Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 112,770 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $15,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53.

