Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 29,107 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,107 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after buying an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.