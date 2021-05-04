Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.32

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.32 and last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 7073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,227,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after buying an additional 177,538 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 762,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,582,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 738,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 168,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

