Jason Paul Howe Sells 104,261 Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$569,682.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 986,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,388,700.62.

TSE CS opened at C$5.43 on Tuesday. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.99.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.24.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.