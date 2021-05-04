Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total transaction of C$51,488.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,002,626.48.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total transaction of C$49,722.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total transaction of C$55,013.10.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$49,986.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$47,901.90.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total transaction of C$48,473.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$49,299.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$47,441.70.

REAL stock opened at C$16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Real Matters Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.87 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on REAL. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.90.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

