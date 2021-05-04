Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.14. 1,067,512 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,027,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.23% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SPFR)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

