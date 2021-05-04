Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on the stock.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,512.73 ($58.96).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,231.50 ($55.28) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,086.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,268.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £111.20 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

