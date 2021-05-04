Jetcoin Price Reaches $0.0722 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $705,281.91 and $2.06 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 71.3% higher against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00087582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00069572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.79 or 0.00835149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.44 or 0.09651247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00100763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00045189 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

