JFrog (FROG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. JFrog has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.00-0.01 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. On average, analysts expect JFrog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FROG stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28.

In other news, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

A number of analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

