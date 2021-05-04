JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 37 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,555,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $386.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.77. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.