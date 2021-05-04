JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth $3,994,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $245.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.11. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

