JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $186.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (up from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,550,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.49, for a total value of $1,204,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,857.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,728,566 shares of company stock valued at $837,010,594. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

