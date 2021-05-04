JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 59 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $8,400,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,259,000 after acquiring an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $379.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.42.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.