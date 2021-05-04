JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,446 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Devon Energy by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,624 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.14. 181,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,025,068. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

