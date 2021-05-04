JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,068,000 after buying an additional 697,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,687. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $197.76. 6,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,453. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $203.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

