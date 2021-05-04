JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 312 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 128.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 4.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $4.81 on Tuesday, reaching $282.84. 1,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,133. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $282.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.34.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

