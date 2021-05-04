JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.89. 17,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,760. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.01 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $373.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,123 shares of company stock valued at $172,961,649. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

