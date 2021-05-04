JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 323,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.62. 50,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,828,741. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.