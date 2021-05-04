JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,024 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.60. 165,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,147,564. The stock has a market cap of $259.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.36. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

