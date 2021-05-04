Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $68.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.33.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI opened at $63.89 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.