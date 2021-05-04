Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.