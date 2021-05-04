Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $186.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $191.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $192.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.99.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.