JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €62.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.16 ($75.49).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia stock opened at €55.24 ($64.99) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion and a PE ratio of 9.42. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.