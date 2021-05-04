JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,788 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axonics by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axonics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

