JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 33,262 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of First Bank worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Bank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. First Bank has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $249.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.91.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on FRBA shares. TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

