JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sogou were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sogou in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sogou during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE SOGO opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Sogou Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sogou Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

