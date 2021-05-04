JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 237.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.91. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.