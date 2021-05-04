JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $738,000 Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSTM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSTM opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.25 million, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

