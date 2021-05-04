JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $763,000 Stock Position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 171.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 128,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of GlycoMimetics worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in GlycoMimetics by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Shares of GLYC opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.46.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLYC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC).

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.