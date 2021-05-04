JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.67. Roblox has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

