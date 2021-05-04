JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 79,860 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 194.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 862,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 55,231 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In other news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,066,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,666,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASA opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $681.53 million, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

