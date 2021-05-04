JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 22,484 Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Inhibrx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 409.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 397,934 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.