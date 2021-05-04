JustInvest LLC Acquires New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,847 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 874 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 11.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $210.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,515. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.75. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $212.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

