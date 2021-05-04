JustInvest LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $289.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,763. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.68. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.52 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

