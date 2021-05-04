JustInvest LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $21.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $595.47. 48,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,142. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $231.38 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $610.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

