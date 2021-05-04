JustInvest LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,569 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.6% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $118.02. The company had a trading volume of 98,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,047. The firm has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,230. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

