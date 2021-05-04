Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Announces Earnings Results

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Kadant updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,051. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a 52-week low of $77.82 and a 52-week high of $189.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

KAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.25.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

