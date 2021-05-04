Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

NYSE KAMN opened at $53.23 on Friday. Kaman has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,774.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $185.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaman will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

