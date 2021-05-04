Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:KSU traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.14. 1,034,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $304.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.53.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.07.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

