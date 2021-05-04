Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $300,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $111.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 134,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

