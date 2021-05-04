Kava (KAVA) Market Capitalization Achieves $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00057253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.10 or 0.00328440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00031682 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

