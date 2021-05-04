KBC Group NV Acquires 756 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 13,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 29.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average of $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.85.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.