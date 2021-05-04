KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after acquiring an additional 80,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $286.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $300.73. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

