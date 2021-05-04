KBC Group NV Buys 3,547 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,003 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,885,000 after acquiring an additional 759,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNPR stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

