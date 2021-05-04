KBC Group NV Buys 9,570 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.28% of Materialise worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Stevard LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. Materialise NV has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -360.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

