KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,816 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 93.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

