KBC Group NV Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,659 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NIO were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NIO by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,126 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in NIO by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NIO by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NIO opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CLSA started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

